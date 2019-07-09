17-Year-Old Girl Shot in Face in Astoria in Broad Daylight - NBC New York
17-Year-Old Girl Shot in Face in Astoria in Broad Daylight

No arrests have been made

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 17-year-old was shot in the face in broad daylight in Astoria Tuesday, authorities said

    • She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive; no arrests have been made

    • Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling police presence, with caution tape cordoning off the area as cops canvassed the scene

    A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face in broad daylight in Astoria Tuesday, authorities say. 

    Fire officials say they got a call about the shooting on 34th Avenue around 10 a.m. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition and police say she is expected to survive.

    Police say the teen was shot indoors and is being uncooperative. Her relationship with the shooter is unknown.

    No additional details about her or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available. 

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling police presence, with yellow caution tape cordoning off the area as authorities canvassed the scene. 

    No arrests have been made.

