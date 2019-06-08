Woman Shot Through Window of Brooklyn Home: Police - NBC New York
Woman Shot Through Window of Brooklyn Home: Police

It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman was the intended target or if she was hit by stray bullets

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    A woman was injured after she was shot through the window of her home in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

    The 59-year-old woman was inside her home on Putnam Avenue, near Claver Place, in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3 a.m. on Saturday when she heard what she thought was knocking at her front window, police said.

    That's when she was shot, according to police; the woman was hit once in the shoulder and once in the left arm.

    She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman was the intended target or if she was hit by stray bullets. An investigation is ongoing.

