What to Know
A shooting outside a Long Island City subway station left a woman in the hospital
Police say the woman didn't know the man who shot her outside the 21st Street–Queensbridge station on Friday morning
Cops are searching for a 22-year-old suspect
A woman was shot as she left a subway station in Long Island City on Friday morning, and police say she didn’t know her shooter.
The 28-year-old woman was leaving the 21st Street–Queensbridge F station around 7 a.m. when gunfire erupted and she was hit, according to police.
She was rushed to Cornell Hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso and is expected to survive.
Police said they are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting.