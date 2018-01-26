An innocent bystander was shot after walking out of a subway station in Queens Friday. Michael George reports.

What to Know A shooting outside a Long Island City subway station left a woman in the hospital

Police say the woman didn't know the man who shot her outside the 21st Street–Queensbridge station on Friday morning

Cops are searching for a 22-year-old suspect

A woman was shot as she left a subway station in Long Island City on Friday morning, and police say she didn’t know her shooter.

The 28-year-old woman was leaving the 21st Street–Queensbridge F station around 7 a.m. when gunfire erupted and she was hit, according to police.

She was rushed to Cornell Hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso and is expected to survive.

Police said they are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

