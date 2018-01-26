Woman Shot at Random Outside Queens Subway Station - NBC New York
Woman Shot at Random Outside Queens Subway Station

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A shooting outside a Long Island City subway station left a woman in the hospital

    • Police say the woman didn't know the man who shot her outside the 21st Street–Queensbridge station on Friday morning

    • Cops are searching for a 22-year-old suspect

    A woman was shot as she left a subway station in Long Island City on Friday morning, and police say she didn’t know her shooter.

    The 28-year-old woman was leaving the 21st Street–Queensbridge F station around 7 a.m. when gunfire erupted and she was hit, according to police.

    She was rushed to Cornell Hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso and is expected to survive.

    Police said they are searching for a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

