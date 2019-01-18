Woman Sexually Attacked, Robbed on 4 Train in Brooklyn: NYPD

What to Know A 27-year-old woman was sexually attacked and robbed of nearly $50 early Thursday while riding an uptown 4 train in Brooklyn, police say

The man first tried to kiss the woman, but she got away, and then threw her to the ground, where he attacked her and stole money from her

The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries

A woman was sexually attacked and robbed while riding the subway in Brooklyn early Thursday, police say.

The 27-year-old woman boarded an uptown 4 train at around 1 a.m. at the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights when the suspect immediately tried to kiss her, according to the NYPD. She quickly tried to push the man away, but he grabbed onto her and the two struggled, knocking the woman to the ground.

As she was getting up, police said the man pulled down her pants and sexually attacked her. She moved away from the man, who continued tried to touch her.

He was then able to hold down both of her arms, stole about $50 from her and fled once the train stopped at the Barclays Center station, officials said.

She tried to follow the man, but eventually lost sight of him when he jumped onto the tracks, authorities said. The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

The NYPD released new surveillance video of the attacker, who is about 40 years old. The video shows the man coming out of the darkened track area and sitting down in a corner of the platform.

Investigators urge witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with tips.