A woman was rescued from an overturned boat off City Island.

A boat overturned in the water near City Island off the Bronx on Sunday evening and firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under the capsized vessel, the FDNY said.

The woman was conscious but in hypothermic shock, the FDNY posted on its Facebook page.

Six other people were rescued from the boat in the Long Island Sound, but the woman was tangled in fishing gear underneath it, the FDNY said.

"When we arrived on scene, a man was screaming that his wife was underwater and never made it out when the other passengers escaped," the FDNY wrote.

A firefighter and two NYPD divers swam to her, confirmed she was alive and rescued her, the FDNY said. She had found a pocket of air to survive while the rescue operation was underway.

Several of the rescued people were taken to hospitals on Long Island.