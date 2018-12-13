Woman Rescued After She's Pushed Onto Subway Tracks: Sources

What to Know A New Jersey woman was rescued by Good Samaritans after a stranger pushed her onto the subway tracks, sources said

A New Jersey woman was rescued by Good Samaritans after a stranger pushed her onto the subway tracks, sources said.

The 29-year-old woman was standing on a subway platform at the Union Square station when a stranger pushed her, witnesses said, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman fell onto the tracks after the push, but bystanders helped her up. She sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall, law enforcement sources said.

It wasn't immediately clear what injuries she sustained or which platform she was standing on.

Police are searching for an approximately 6-foot-tall man wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and a beanie hat in connection with the push.