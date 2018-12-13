Woman Rescued After She's Pushed Onto Subway Tracks: Sources - NBC New York
Woman Rescued After She's Pushed Onto Subway Tracks: Sources

The 29-year-old woman was standing on a subway platform at Union Square when a stranger pushed her, witnesses said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey woman was rescued by Good Samaritans after a stranger pushed her onto the subway tracks, sources said

    • The 29-year-old woman was standing on a subway platform at Union Square when a stranger pushed her, according to witnesses

    • She sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall, law enforcement sources said

    A New Jersey woman was rescued by Good Samaritans after a stranger pushed her onto the subway tracks, sources said.

    The 29-year-old woman was standing on a subway platform at the Union Square station when a stranger pushed her, witnesses said, according to law enforcement sources.

    The woman fell onto the tracks after the push, but bystanders helped her up. She sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall, law enforcement sources said.

    It wasn't immediately clear what injuries she sustained or which platform she was standing on. 

    Police are searching for an approximately 6-foot-tall man wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and a beanie hat in connection with the push.

