Woman Getting Into Elevator Raped, Robbed in Own Apartment Building: NYPD - NBC New York
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a rapist who attacked a woman on the elevator in a Bronx apartment building early Thursday morning. 

    The suspect approached the woman as she was getting into the elevator in the Park Avenue building in Melrose just after 1 a.m., according to police.

    He choked the woman until she passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he forced her into a stairwell and up to the building rooftop, where he allegedly raped her, said police. 

    The suspect then stole her wallet and her money, demanding the PIN code for her bank account. He withdrew cash from her account a short time later.

    The woman was being treated at a local hospital. Police were canvassing the neighborhood Thursday. 

