A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in an hours-long gunpoint attack on a 40-year-old woman in Queens last year, prosecutors said.

George Persaud, of Ozone Park, entered the plea late Tuesday in the late-night attack Dec. 29 on the woman in Jamaica. According to court documents, Persaud walked up to her on the street, flashed a gun and said, "Don't do anything stupid or I'll kill you." He then sexually assaulted her, prosecutors say.

Later, he forced the woman to a nearby gas station, where he forced her to perform a sexual act. At one point, he appeared to let her leave, but as she moved away from him, he followed her to her vehicle, forced her into the back seat of her own car and forced her again to perform a sex act.

Then he raped her.

Cops Look for Tattooed Suspect in Rape of Woman in Queens

Police say they know who they're looking for in the rape of a woman who was allegedly taken to a secluded area at gunpoint in Queens and attacked. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

Persaud then took the woman's keys and drove the two of them to an alley on 100th Street. He got out of the vehicle to relieve himself and locked her inside. At that point, the woman remembered she had a spare key in her handbag and drove off. Fingerprints from the interior rear driver's side window matched Persaud, officials said.

"In pleading guilty, the defendant has admitted to brutalizing a woman he encountered on the street shortly before midnight. He displayed what appeared to be a firearm, threatened to kill her and then repeatedly raped and sexually abused her for several hours," Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. "It is my hope that the victim of this vicious crime will gain some solace in knowing this defendant will be locked away for a long time."

Persaud is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by 15 years post-release supervision, early next month, prosecutors said.