Woman Raped in Bathroom During Party in Chelsea: NYPD

Police say a woman at a party in Manhattan over the weekend was raped by two men who followed her into the bathroom.

The 24-year-old woman was at a party at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea around 4:30 Saturday morning when she went to use the bathroom, according to the NYPD. It was then when the duo approached her, raped her and then fled the building, cops said Friday morning.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.