Woman Raped in Bathroom During Party in Chelsea: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Woman Raped in Bathroom During Party in Chelsea: NYPD

Published at 7:04 AM EST on Feb 9, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Raped in Bathroom During Party in Chelsea: NYPD
    NYPD

    Police say a woman at a party in Manhattan over the weekend was raped by two men who followed her into the bathroom.

    The 24-year-old woman was at a party at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street in Chelsea around 4:30 Saturday morning when she went to use the bathroom, according to the NYPD. It was then when the duo approached her, raped her and then fled the building, cops said Friday morning.

    The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, officials said.

    Anyone with information about the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us