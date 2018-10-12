NYPD: Man Sneaks Into Woman's Chelsea Bed, Rapes Her - NBC New York
NYPD: Man Sneaks Into Woman's Chelsea Bed, Rapes Her

Published 2 hours ago

    A Manhattan woman claims she was raped by a man who sneaked into her bed as she slept, police say.

    The 25-year-old victim may have left a Chelsea door unlocked and investigators believe the attacker is somebody who recently moved into the building on 14th Street.

    Police said she originally thought it was her boyfriend in her bed with her, but quickly realized it was a stranger sexually attacking her.

    The man hasn’t been seen since he allegedly raped the woman Tuesday night.

    No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Special Victims Unit is investigating.

