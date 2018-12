A woman was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted in Queens early Sunday, police said.

The 44-year-old woman was walking on Augustina Avenue and Bayport Place in Far Rockaway about 4:30 a.m. when a man pushed her to the ground, police said.

The suspect sexually assaulted her, then ran away, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.