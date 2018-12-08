Police released the inset photo of a man suspected of punching a woman from behind on the subway.

A young woman was punched from behind in an attack that fractured her skull by a man who called her an anti-gay slur, the NYPD said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, approached the 20-year-old victim on the Manhattan-bound E train near the Forrest Hills station on Nov. 30, the NYPD said.

He called her a slur and, as she walked away, he punched her in the back of the head, police said.

He also shoved her to the ground, where she struck her head, police said.

The man got off the train at the Forrest Hills station.

The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she was treated for a fractured spine, police said.

The man is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).