What to Know A woman wanted for allegedly failing to comply with a traffic stop led New York State troopers on a high-speed chase earlier this week

At least three troopers were hurt in the fray; they were taken to a hospital, treated for unspecified injuries and released

Laura Duffy, 71, was arrested on multiple charges and remanded pending a followup court appearance; attorney info wasn't immediately clear

A 71-year-old woman led New York State Police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Thruway in Rockland County earlier this week, authorities say.

State Police say the pursuit stemmed from an issue in Ulster County -- Laura Duffy allegedly had led local cops on a pursuit a half hour before troopers got involved. Local police had been looking to pick her up for allegedly failing to comply with a police stop on Christmas Eve. Cops had a warrant for her arrest and went to her home but she wasn't there; they later found her in Woodstock and she fled again.

After some distance, police stopped chasing her. That pursuit was not high speed, authorities say. But on Monday night, it went wild.

Troopers say the Monday chase that ended with Duffy in custody started around 9 p.m. on the Thruway in Orange County and ended 30 minutes later near exit 15A. At least three troopers were hurt in the fray; they were taken to a hospital, treated for unspecified injuries and released, authorities say.

Two police vehicles also sustained significant damage.

Duffy was arrested on an array of charges and remanded in Rockland County pending a followup court appearance. Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.