What to Know A man allegedly committed fraud at a Paterson, New Jersey, business earlier this month, and is wanted on a series of charges

When a woman who worked at the business went out to confront him in his SUV, cops say he drove off; she and he were both flung from the SUV

The suspect managed to get away; the woman was badly hurt in the June 14 fray, according to a published report

Authorities are looking for a man on aggravated assault and fraud charges in connection with a bizarre string of events that ended with a driverless SUV plowing into a parked car in New Jersey earlier this month.

Police in Paterson say a man allegedly committed the crimes around 11:30 a.m. at a business near Fifth Avenue and East 12th Street in Paterson on June 14. When an woman working at the business confronted him as he sat in his white Ford Explorer SUV, the suspect allegedly stepped on the gas and drove off.

The woman, who had been standing on the running board as she spoke to him, was thrown from the vehicle -- and so was the suspect. The SUV kept moving, with no one in it and it's driver's side door still open, down the street until it crashed into a parked car and stopped.

The suspect is seen in surveillance video running behind the vehicle, then jumping into the heavily damaged SUV and fleeing the scene.

NorthJersey.com reports the woman was badly hurt in the fray.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paterson Police Major Crimes Division at 973-321-1120.