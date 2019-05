A 71-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car when she was walking out of a Shoprite in New Jersey, police said.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital in Newark where she died, Clark police said.

She was leaving the Shoprite on Raritan Road in Clark at about 8:30 a.m. when she was hit, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating, police said.