The 77-year-old woman was struck by a driver in a pickup truck in Yonkers, and later died. Athe driver stopped to check on the woman, but fled after a witness confronted him. NBC New York’s Ken Buffa reports.

A driver in Yonkers was seen on video going to check on a woman he allegedly stuck with his vehicle as she tried crossing the street, then taking off after being confronted by a witness.

The man pulled his pickup truck to the side of Yonkers Avenue just moments after police say he hit the 77-year-old woman around 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. When someone comes up to talk to the driver, he can be seen on video exclusively obtained by NBC New York going back to his truck and speeding away.

The woman, identified later as Po Yol Han, died Thursday night after she was brought to the hospital. Han lived in an apartment building just a few blocks from where she was struck, and neighbors described her as a friendly woman who kept to herself.

Following the incident, police tracked down a “vehicle of interest” about a mile away from the scene, but no one was inside.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, or the truck and driver involved, is asked to contact Yonkers police.