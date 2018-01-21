Police are looking for a silver sedan that struck and killed a 60-year-old woman who was crossing the street in Harlem. Ken Buffa reports. (Published Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018)

Police Search for Driver in Deadly Hit and Run

What to Know A 60-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run in Harlem, police say

She came out between a parked car and a double-parked car when she was struck, police say

Police are looking for a silver sedan

A 61-year-old woman was struck and killed as she crossed the street in Harlem early Sunday, police said, and the driver fled the scene.

Mercedes Dearmas was at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and tried to cross West 113th Street when she was hit by a silver sedan shortly after midnight, the NYPD said. She walked out between a parked car and a double-parked car when she was struck, then was dragged for a short distance, police said.

The car had been driving northbound and kept going, police said.

Dearmas was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.