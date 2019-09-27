Authorities are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman on Long Island Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman on Long Island Friday morning.

Suffolk County police officers responded to a report of a fire at 2:12 a.m. on Washington Avenue in East Islip.

According to police, six people were inside the home at the time of the fire, including Laurie Addeo, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Addeo's husband, his mother and three tenants, which included a couple and their 10-year-old son, all escaped unharmed.

An investigation is ongoing, however, following a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the blaze is non-criminal in nature .