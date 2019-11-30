Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Brooklyn: Police

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know A driver hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn early Saturday before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said

The woman was found lying in the road at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cypress Hills

The driver who hit the woman has not been arrested, according to police

The woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was found lying in the road with serious head trauma at the intersection of Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues in Cypress Hills around 4:40 a.m., police said.

She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name or age. No one has been arrested in connection with her death.

An investigation is ongoing.