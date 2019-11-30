Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Brooklyn: Police

The woman was found lying in the road with serious head trauma, police said

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Search for Driver in Deadly Brooklyn Hit-and-Run

    A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, the NYPD said. Ken Buffa reports.

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A driver hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn early Saturday before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said

    • The woman was found lying in the road at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cypress Hills

    • The driver who hit the woman has not been arrested, according to police

    A driver hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn early Saturday before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said.

    The woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was found lying in the road with serious head trauma at the intersection of Atlantic and Pennsylvania avenues in Cypress Hills around 4:40 a.m., police said.

    She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

    Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name or age. No one has been arrested in connection with her death.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us