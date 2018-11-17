Woman Killed, Man and 2 Kids Hurt in Crash on Major Deegan: NYPD - NBC New York
Woman Killed, Man and 2 Kids Hurt in Crash on Major Deegan: NYPD

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    A van rear-ended a tractor-trailer on the Major Deegan Expressway on Saturday morning, killing the driver of the van and hurting her three passengers, including two children, police said. 

    The driver of the Ford Econoline van, a 30-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene near Brooke Avenue in the Mott Haven neighborhood of the Bronx, the NYPD said. 

    The passengers in the van all suffered body trauma, police said. They included a 14-year-old girl in critical condition, a 12-year-old boy in stable condition and a 28-year-old man in stable condition, police said. 

    The driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. He remained at the scene of the crash. 

    No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. 

