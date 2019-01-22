What to Know Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed 76-year-old Lynne Crow in Short Hills, NJ, on Jan. 8

Crow was out for her evening walk and crossing Woodland Road when she was struck by a driver on the dark and rainy night

Crow lived in Short Hills for 50 years and was well known and admired for her work with Habitat for Humanity through her church

Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who hit and killed a 76-year-old New Jersey woman on an evening walk near the Short Hills police station about two weeks ago.

On the night of Tuesday, Jan. 8, Lynne Crow went home to Short Hills from her job as a financial advisor, according to police. By the time she went out to talk her normal route to exercise after work, it was dark and rainy -- and while crossing the street in the crosswalk near the corner of Chatham and Woodland, police said she was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene.

Neighbors found her and called 911.

"I can't imagine you hit someone and drive away," said local business owner Maggee Miggins. "It doesn't make sense to me."

Investigators are hoping surveillance video from several local businesses will lead them to the hit and run driver.

Crow had lived in Short Hills more than 50 years, had raised her children there and was a proud grandmother of three. Just three days after she was killed, Crow's daughter gave birth to a baby boy, her first grandson.

Son Liam Crow said his mother was an adventurer and world traveler who had visited countried, including Antarctica for science exploration and China to build houses for people in need.

"We lost my mom," said Liam Crow. "My girls don't have a grandmother."

Crow said he and his daughters had just spoken to her on Skype the Monday night before the accident.

"I'm hoping that we get some closure with this," said Liam Crow. "It wasn't done intentionally so you can't be angry about that."

Lynne Crow's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.