NJ Mom Found Stabbed to Death at Popular City Park

An investigation is underway after a New Jersey mother was found stabbed to death in a park in Camden, New Jersey. NBC10's Cydney Long has the story.

An investigation is underway after a New Jersey mother was found stabbed to death at a park in Camden.

On Tuesday shortly after noon, Camden County Police responded to reports of an unconscious woman at Farnham Park near the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard. When they arrived they found the body of 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, New Jersey.

Steinberg died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

Farnham Park is a popular area that many students at Hatch Middle School in Camden walk through. It's also across the street from the Camden Big Picture Learning Academy which serves as the location of a local Boys and Girls Club.

"That's my main concern," Kea Daniels, of Camden, told NBC10. "These students are coming from school. They don't want to be hurt. Some of them have to take this way back here."

Charles Williams of Southampton Township, New Jersey, witnessed the police response Tuesday. He told NBC10 he was at the park to pick up his son after wrestling practice.

"A lot of people come and they sit," Williams said. "All the guys come and read their papers. Kids come and play over there on the swings."

Friends of Steinberg said on social media she was the mother of a 6-year-old girl. She was also a cancer survivor who recently lost her parents.

"I hope the police find out who did it and what happened, what it was all about," Williams said. "I mean why would you do that to someone?"

If you have any information on the stabbing, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosado at (609) 422-6291 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7042. You can also email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Steinberg's death marks the 25th homicide of the year in Camden City limits compared to 21 at this time last year.