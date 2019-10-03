Man Allegedly Hits Ex-Wife With His Car, Runs Over Her With Hers and Slashes Her With Machete: Sources - NBC New York
The name of the victim has not been released; she was 58 years old

By Marc Santia

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly hit his ex-wife with his car, then ran her over with her own car and slashed her with a machete, law enforcement sources say

    • It happened on Ellsworth Avenue in the Bronx around 7 a.m. Thursday; the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital

    • Her name has not been released; she was 58 years old

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly hit his ex-wife with his car, then got into her car and ran over her -- and slashed her with a machete afterwards, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4. 

    Police responding to a 911 call about an assault on the Bronx's Ellsworth Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday found the 58-year-old woman unconscious at the scene with trauma to her body. 

    She was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made, but law enforcement sources tell News 4 detectives are looking for her ex-husband. 

    They say the apparent killing happened after some sort of argument, though the details of that fight weren't immediately clear.

    The name of the victim has not been released. 

      

