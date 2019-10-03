What to Know A man allegedly hit his ex-wife with his car, then ran her over with her own car and slashed her with a machete, law enforcement sources say

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly hit his ex-wife with his car, then got into her car and ran over her -- and slashed her with a machete afterwards, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Police responding to a 911 call about an assault on the Bronx's Ellsworth Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday found the 58-year-old woman unconscious at the scene with trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made, but law enforcement sources tell News 4 detectives are looking for her ex-husband.

They say the apparent killing happened after some sort of argument, though the details of that fight weren't immediately clear.

The name of the victim has not been released.