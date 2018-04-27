A 31-year-old woman was found dead, face down in a bedroom in the Bronx late Thursday, authorities say.

Police responding to a 911 call for a wellness check at a home on Lurting Avenue found Kayon Williams unresponsive with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene; cops didn't elaborate on the nature of her injuries.

A 28-year-old man whom Williams had dated "a handful of times" was taken into custody at the scene as a person of interest, according to police. Williams did not live in the home where she was found dead; it wasn't clear if it was the 28-year-old man's residence or that of another person.

The investigation is ongoing.