Woman Found Dead in NYC Bedroom as Cops Respond to Wellness Check Call

Published 3 hours ago

    A 31-year-old woman was found dead, face down in a bedroom in the Bronx late Thursday, authorities say. 

    Police responding to a 911 call for a wellness check at a home on Lurting Avenue found Kayon Williams unresponsive with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene; cops didn't elaborate on the nature of her injuries. 

    A 28-year-old man whom Williams had dated "a handful of times" was taken into custody at the scene as a person of interest, according to police. Williams did not live in the home where she was found dead; it wasn't clear if it was the 28-year-old man's residence or that of another person. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

