A woman was killed after getting struck by a driver in a stolen car in Queens, police said.

The woman was on the sidewalk at Archer Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica around 9 p.m. when cops said a car jumped the curb and hit her. The victim was left pinned underneath the car as the man behind the wheel fled the scene immediately after.

A ladder was used to eventually pry the car up off the woman, and witnesses say first responders and others stepped in to try and save her. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The 38-year-old man who was driving the car — which cops believe to be stolen — ran into a nearby McDonald’s, police said. The eatery was placed on lockdown, and he was soon after brought into police custody.

It was not immediately clear what charges he will face.

An investigation is ongoing.