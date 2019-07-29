The victim was not only knocked out of her shoes, some of her belongings were left strewn across the street after she was struck by the van in North Babylon. NBC 4 New York's Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know A woman on Long Island was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a hit and run driver and dragged for nearly half a mile

The woman was hit along Deer Park Avenue and Garnet Street in North Babylon

Items belonging to the woman were left strewn across the street, including shoes, sunglasses, a cellphone and a handbag

A woman on Long Island was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a hit and run driver and dragged for nearly half a mile, police said.

The woman was hit along Deer Park Avenue and Garnet Street in North Babylon, just north of the Southern State Parkway, according to police. After being hit at the intersection, she was then dragged along the busy road all the way to the next traffic light up the road, between a quarter and a half mile away.

Items belonging to the woman were left strewn across the street, including shoes, sunglasses, a cellphone and a handbag. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died later in the day from her injuries, officials said.

Cops said a male companion of the victim was also hit by the white van, and was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. That man shouted for help after the woman was struck.

Police have not officially labeled the fatal incident as a hit-and-run, but witnesses believe it was. The van and the driver have been found, according to police, but officials have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection to what happened.

The victim has not been identified, nor has her age been released. Witnesses say is was a young woman.