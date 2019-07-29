Woman Killed After Being Struck By Van in Long Island, Dragged for Nearly Half a Mile - NBC New York
Woman Killed After Being Struck By Van in Long Island, Dragged for Nearly Half a Mile

Items belonging to the woman were left strewn across the street, including shoes, sunglasses, a cellphone and a handbag

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A woman on Long Island was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a hit and run driver and dragged for nearly half a mile

    • The woman was hit along Deer Park Avenue and Garnet Street in North Babylon

    • Items belonging to the woman were left strewn across the street, including shoes, sunglasses, a cellphone and a handbag

    A woman on Long Island was killed Monday afternoon after being struck by a hit and run driver and dragged for nearly half a mile, police said.

    The woman was hit along Deer Park Avenue and Garnet Street in North Babylon, just north of the Southern State Parkway, according to police. After being hit at the intersection, she was then dragged along the busy road all the way to the next traffic light up the road, between a quarter and a half mile away.

    Items belonging to the woman were left strewn across the street, including shoes, sunglasses, a cellphone and a handbag. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died later in the day from her injuries, officials said.

    Cops said a male companion of the victim was also hit by the white van, and was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening. That man shouted for help after the woman was struck.

    New York State Police

    Police have not officially labeled the fatal incident as a hit-and-run, but witnesses believe it was. The van and the driver have been found, according to police, but officials have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection to what happened.

    The victim has not been identified, nor has her age been released. Witnesses say is was a young woman.

