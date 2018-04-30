Screwdriver-Wielding Man Kills Woman in Shocking NYC Attack

What to Know Horrifying surveillance video shows a man stab a woman with a screwdriver repeatedly in a Manhattan barber shop

She later died of her injuries; he has been charged with murder

The relationship between the victim and suspect wasn't immediately clear, nor was the identity of either person released

A man has been charged with murder for allegedly attacking a 38-year-old woman with a screwdriver as she quietly sat on a bench at a Manhattan barber shop last week, authorities say.

The Thursday attack and its aftermath were caught on surveillance footage too disturbing for NBC 4 New York to show in raw form. The video shows the man in a black jacket approach the woman as she sits on a bench in the Hamilton Heights shop, then violently attack her. He stabs her repeatedly before at least one other person rushes in and tries to stop him. That person and the suspect wrestle with the screwdriver.

The struggle takes them to one side of the shop, then another, where they crash into a large storage bin that then tumbles to the floor.

The woman, who had been crouched down and hiding, makes a run for it -- racing up the stairs, where video then shows her trying to get out of the shop and onto the street. The suspect drags her back in. They struggle.

Then the man who had tried to wrestle away the screwdriver comes into view and tries again to pull the suspect away. He gets the woman onto the street, but the attacker has her gripped with one hand, and proceeds to stab her with the screw driver on the sidewalk. After, he runs off.

The woman tries to get up and go back inside as the man who had tried to help her returns. She collapses on the ground inside the door. Police say she later died of her injuries.

The relationship between the victim and suspect wasn't immediately clear, nor was the identity of either person released. The suspect was arrested later that day.