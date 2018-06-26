'Irate' Woman Kicked Off Spirit Airlines Flight After Profanity-Laden Meltdown Over Unscheduled Stop - NBC New York
Spirit Airlines apologized to passengers "who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay"

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight "became erratic and irate" after the plane had to make an unscheduled landing because of a medical emergency Monday morning and she had to be removed from the aircraft with the help of law enforcement, the airline said in a statement. (Credit: Chianti Washington)

    A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight "became erratic and irate" after the plane had to make an unscheduled landing because of a medical emergency, running up and down the aisles screaming as passengers stared in disbelief, according to a statement from the airline and video from the plane. 

    Video from another person on the flight from Houston to Minneapolis shows the woman racing back and forth, screaming and cursing after the flight had to stop in Rochester, Minnesota. The woman is shouting at the top of her lungs, though her utterances apart from the profanity are hardly intelligible. 

    Spirit said law enforcement had to help remove the woman from the aircraft. It went on to its destination an hour or so later. The nature of the medical emergency that forced the Rochester stop wasn't clear. 

    The video of the irate woman had nearly a million views on Facebook in less than a day. 

    Spirit Airlines apologized to passengers "who had to witness this and for the inconvenience of the delay," adding in a statement, "Safety is our top priority at Spirit Airlines."

