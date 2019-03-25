The NYPD released surveillance video of the woman with an umbrella fighting off the man trying to grope her back side several times in Brooklyn. (Published 6 hours ago)

A woman fought off a man caught on video continuously groping her in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the woman with an umbrella fighting off the man trying to grope her backside several times on March 10 at around 8 a.m.

The 30-year-old woman was walking at the corner of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville when the man continuously slapped her from behind and grabed her, police said.

The man eventually ran away, but hasn’t been seen since.

No injuries were reported. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.