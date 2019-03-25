Woman Fights Off Persistent NYC Butt-Slapper With Umbrella: Police - NBC New York
Woman Fights Off Persistent NYC Butt-Slapper With Umbrella: Police

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Man Caught on Camera Continuously Groping Woman in Brooklyn

    The NYPD released surveillance video of the woman with an umbrella fighting off the man trying to grope her back side several times in Brooklyn. (Published 6 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 30-year-old woman was continuously groped by a man in Brooklyn earlier this month, police say

    • The 30-year-old woman was walking at the corner of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville March 10 when the man came up to her

    • No injuries were reported; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

    A woman fought off a man caught on video continuously groping her in Brooklyn.

    The NYPD released surveillance video of the woman with an umbrella fighting off the man trying to grope her backside several times on March 10 at around 8 a.m.

    The 30-year-old woman was walking at the corner of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville when the man continuously slapped her from behind and grabed her, police said.

    The man eventually ran away, but hasn’t been seen since.

    No injuries were reported. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

