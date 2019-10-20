What to Know A dead body was found wrapped inside a blanket in the Bronx late Friday night, the NYPD said

The body was found in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Sedgwick Avenue, near Bronx Community College, police say

On Sunday, the NYPD identified the victim as 54-year-old Judy Guzman, a Bronx resident

Joseph Howe and Jorge Torres were arrested Saturday, according to police, and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The woman died after allegedly using drugs with the two men who are now under arrest, law enforcement sources told News 4. After the woman died, the two men allegedly wrapped her up in a blanket and disposed of her body, the sources said Sunday.

Attorney information for the two men was not immediately known.