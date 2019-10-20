Woman Found Wrapped in Blanket in the Bronx Identified, Two Men Arrested: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Found Wrapped in Blanket in the Bronx Identified, Two Men Arrested: Police

On Sunday, the NYPD identified the victim as 54-year-old Judy Guzman, a Bronx resident

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Found Wrapped in Blanket in the Bronx Identified, Two Men Arrested: Police

    What to Know

    • A dead body was found wrapped inside a blanket in the Bronx late Friday night, the NYPD said

    • The body was found in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Sedgwick Avenue, near Bronx Community College, police say

    • On Sunday, the NYPD identified the victim as 54-year-old Judy Guzman, a Bronx resident

    Two Bronx men have been arrested and charged in connection with a dead body found wrapped inside a blanket in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

    The body was found in the vicinty of West 183rd Street and Sedgwick Avenue, near Bronx Community College, around 11:20 p.m. Friday, police said.

    On Sunday, the NYPD identified the victim as 54-year-old Judy Guzman, a Bronx resident.

    Joseph Howe and Jorge Torres were arrested Saturday, according to police, and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    The woman died after allegedly using drugs with the two men who are now under arrest, law enforcement sources told News 4. After the woman died, the two men allegedly wrapped her up in a blanket and disposed of her body, the sources said Sunday. 

    Attorney information for the two men was not immediately known.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us