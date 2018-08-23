Residents in Ardmore were shocked to learn a woman was strangled inside the bedroom of her condo. Police spent hours collecting evidence as they search for the doer.

A former model who has posed for Playboy was found strangled inside her upscale condominium near the popular Suburban Square shopping center on Pennsylvania's Main Line.

The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was discovered at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday inside her bedroom at The Square condo complex at 110 Sibley Avenue in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Police performing a welfare check found the woman's body.

The Montgomery County coroner on Thursday ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Detectives spent much of Thursday combing the condo and the complex for evidence. They collected surveillance video from nearby businesses. The complex sits adjacent to the Ardmore Farmers Market and Suburban Square.

Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was found dead inside her Ardmore condo on Aug. 23, 2018. An autopsy found she was strangled. | See Larger

Photo credit: NBC10/Facebook

Carlin-Kraft's modeling credits include Playboy, Maxim, David Yurman and MAC Cosmetics, according to a profile on a modeling website. In 2016, she was charged with assault in New York City for striking a restaurant staffer. The charges were later dropped.

Prosecutors said there doesn't appear to be concern for nearby residents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000.