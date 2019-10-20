What to Know A woman was found dead and a man injured at the Farmingdale home where police shot and killed an allegedly armed man late Friday

The AG's office identified the man killed by police as Charles Tsakiris, 38, of Farmingdale

Tsakiris was shot and killed by a police officer when he refused to drop a "bladed object," officials said

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said a woman was found dead and a man injured at the Farmingdale home where police shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a "bladed object" late Friday.

On Sunday, the AG's office identified the man killed by police as Charles Tsakiris, 38, of Farmingdale. Tsakiris was shot and killed by a police officer when he refused to drop a "bladed object," Howell Police Chief Kudrick said Saturday afternoon.

Police officers from Howell were dispatched to a home on Walnut Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday after a man allegedly called 911 claiming his brother stabbed him, Kudrick said.

One of the first officers to arrive at the home was allegedly confronted by Tsakiris, who refused to drop the weapon and that was when, the chief said, the officer "was forced to defend himself along with several other involved parties who were present."

The officer fired several rounds at Tsakiris, according to Kudrick. The man died at the scene despite life-saving measures taken by officers, he said.

The AG's office says a woman was found dead inside the house; 40-year-old Teresa Oshel. Officers found her inside the bathroom, the AG's office said.

A second man, Jeffrey Tsakiris, 36, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, officials said. The AG's office did not release any information detailing how Jeffrey sustained his injuries or how Teresa Oshel died.

Under New Jersey law the Attorney General's Office is required to investigate any incident anywhere in the state where someone dies while in official contact with law enforcement.

The officers involved in Friday night's shooting will be placed on administrative leave per department protocol.