Mysterious Death of 26-Year-Old Woman Found in Her NYC Bedroom Ruled a Homicide Months Later
Mysterious Death of 26-Year-Old Woman Found in Her NYC Bedroom Ruled a Homicide Months Later

Published 23 minutes ago

    NYPD Investigating Suspicious Death in Queens

    Police are investigating the suspicious death of a young woman in Queens. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Cops say the June 24 death of a 26-year-old woman found in a Queens bedroom has been ruled a homicide

    • Jannifar Richard was found dead around 6:20 p.m. that day after cops got a 911 call; it's not clear who placed that call

    • Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling scene, with more than a dozen law enforcement officers spotted in the area for hours

    The death of a 26-year-old woman who was found in her own bedroom more than three months ago has been ruled a homicide -- but who killed Jannifar Richard, and how she may have died remain a mystery, authorities said Friday.

    Cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at the home on 115th Street in Richmond Hill found Richard dead around 6:20 p.m. June 24. It's not clear who placed the 911 call. 

    Richard had no medical history that would have explained her sudden death, nor was she a known drug user, authorities said. Police had initially said they were treating her death as suspicious given those factors and her age, but provided no immediate updates on a possible cause of death or suspect on Friday.

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed a sprawling scene, with more than a dozen law enforcement officers spotted in the area for hours. 

