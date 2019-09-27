What to Know Cops say the June 24 death of a 26-year-old woman found in a Queens bedroom has been ruled a homicide

The death of a 26-year-old woman who was found in her own bedroom more than three months ago has been ruled a homicide -- but who killed Jannifar Richard, and how she may have died remain a mystery, authorities said Friday.

Cops responding to a 911 call about an unconscious woman at the home on 115th Street in Richmond Hill found Richard dead around 6:20 p.m. June 24. It's not clear who placed the 911 call.

Richard had no medical history that would have explained her sudden death, nor was she a known drug user, authorities said. Police had initially said they were treating her death as suspicious given those factors and her age, but provided no immediate updates on a possible cause of death or suspect on Friday.

