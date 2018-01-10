Police say a woman who uses a walker was followed home by a man and raped inside her own Bronx apartment, police say. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Police say a woman who uses a walker was followed home by a man and raped inside her own Bronx apartment in what a law enforcement source described as one of the most heinous acts they’ve ever heard of.

Sources familiar with the case told NBC 4 New York that the victim was stalked and followed Monday night around 6:30 by the suspect for more than 30 minutes before police say he attacked her inside her Norwood apartment building in the area of East Gun Hill Road and DeKalb Avenue.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect.

The man, who police described as being about 6 feet tall with a mustache, followed the 64-year-old woman for at least 40 minutes into her apartment, sources said. It was there, sources say, where he pushed her inside, dragged her into her own bedroom and sexually attacked her all while she pleaded with him to leave her alone.

He then stole about $250 from the woman and took off, sources said.

Paramedics responded to the woman’s apartment and took her to an area hospital in stable condition, police said. Her condition Wednesday morning was not known.

Meanwhile, the shaken neighborhood is on edge.

“I’m scared,” Bernice Hunt said. “If you do it to one you might do it to another one.”



Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

