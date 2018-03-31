NJ Woman Flees After Car Crash; Officer Hurt in Pursuit - NBC New York
NJ Woman Flees After Car Crash; Officer Hurt in Pursuit

Published 2 hours ago

    The Toms River Police Department released these photos of Loraine Niocolosi.

    A passenger in a car crash fled down a steep embankment and into a swamp, police said, and a police officer was injured as he chased her. 

    Loraine Niocolosi, 36, of Brick, was charged with obstruction. It's not clear why she fled. 

    She was a passenger in a car that crashed into the front of a Shop Right in Toms River, police said. The driver was wearing a medical boot that made it difficult for him to drive the car and he lost control. 

    Niocolosi jumped out of the car and ran, Toms River police said. A police officer pursued her on foot and they both tumbled down a steep embankment. 

    The officer landed on a sharp object and needed more than 25 stitches, police said. 

    She then jumped into the water, swam in a river and ran through a swampy area, police said. 

    Officers on a rescue boat eventually captured her. 

    It wasn't immediately known whether Niocolosi had an attorney. 

