NJ Woman Flees After Car Crash; Officer Hurt in Pursuit

The Toms River Police Department released these photos of Loraine Niocolosi.

A passenger in a car crash fled down a steep embankment and into a swamp, police said, and a police officer was injured as he chased her.

Loraine Niocolosi, 36, of Brick, was charged with obstruction. It's not clear why she fled.

She was a passenger in a car that crashed into the front of a Shop Right in Toms River, police said. The driver was wearing a medical boot that made it difficult for him to drive the car and he lost control.

Niocolosi jumped out of the car and ran, Toms River police said. A police officer pursued her on foot and they both tumbled down a steep embankment.

The officer landed on a sharp object and needed more than 25 stitches, police said.

She then jumped into the water, swam in a river and ran through a swampy area, police said.

Officers on a rescue boat eventually captured her.

It wasn't immediately known whether Niocolosi had an attorney.