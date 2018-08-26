Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried to Rape Her in Apartment Vestibule: NYPD - NBC New York
Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried to Rape Her in Apartment Vestibule: NYPD

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    A woman fought off a man who tried to rape her in the vestibule of her apartment, the NYPD said.

    What to Know

    • A woman fought off a man who tried to rape her in the vestibule of her apartment, the NYPD said

    • The 22-year-old woman was in the vestibule of an apartment building in East Harlem when the man tried to grab her buttocks

    • The man also tried to grab her throat to subdue her, but she put up a fight and he fled the scene

    A woman fought off a man who tried to rape her in the vestibule of her apartment building, the NYPD said.

    The 22-year-old woman was in the vestibule of a building near East 128th Street and Fifth Avenue, in East Harlem, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday when the man followed her inside and tried to grab her buttocks, police said.

    The man also tried to grab her throat to subdue her, but she put up a fight, and he eventually left the vestibule and fled east on East 128th Street toward Madison Avenue, the NYPD said.

    The woman got a small cut on her chest, but refused medical attention, police said.

    Police are now searching for an approximately 30-year-old man standing at around 6-foot-1 and weighing between 190 and 210 pounds who was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatsuit, grey and black sneakers and a blue-grey t-shirt.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

