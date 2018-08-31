What to Know A woman fell in Queens Wednesday evening and now she has no idea where she lives or who her family and friends are, police say

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help them identify a woman who fell in Queens and has no idea who she is.

It was around 6:30 Wednesday night when the woman (pictured above) fell in the area of Kissena Boulevard and Holly Avenue in Flushing, police say.

Paramedics rushed the Jane Doe to an area hospital to be treated. She remains there in stable condition, officials say, but she can’t remember where she lives nor could she give contact information for any family or friends.

The woman was last wearing a black and white plaid shirt, a light-colored shirt with a floral print, gray pants and black sneakers. Police released a photo of her from her hospital bed.

Witnesses are urged to call authorities.