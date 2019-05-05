Woman Falls Off 5-Story NYC Building After Rooftop Photos - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Falls Off 5-Story NYC Building After Rooftop Photos

Published May 5, 2019 at 8:10 PM | Updated at 12:10 AM EDT on May 6, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Falls Off 5-Story NYC Building After Rooftop Photos

    A woman survived a fall from a five-story Manhattan apartment building, tumbling as she apparently was descending from the roof. (Published Monday, May 6, 2019)

    A woman survived a fall from a five-story Manhattan apartment building, tumbling as she apparently was descending from the roof after taking skyline photos with friends, police said. 

    The 22-year-old was taken to a hospital with a fractured pelvis, broken ankle and broken arm after the fall around 8 p.m. Saturday.

    She landed in a corridor behind the building on East 25th Street, near the Kips Bay neighborhood.

    Less than a month ago, a Fordham University senior was killed in a fall inside the campus bell tower.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The student apparently slipped and fell through an opening in a stairway landing as she and friends climbed the tower, which officials said was normally locked.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright Associated Press
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us