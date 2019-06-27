Girlfriend in Missing CT Mom Case Wants Husband Contact Ban

Norm Pattis, the attorney for Fotis Dulos, said Wednesday he is contemplating a new theory about the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The girlfriend of the estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother has made a request to travel outside Connecticut.

Michelle Troconis and her boyfriend Fotis Dulos are facing charges in the disappearance of Fotis’ estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, accused of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Both Troconis and Fotis have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Troconis’ legal team filed a motion to amend her conditions of release Tuesday, requesting permission for her to travel out of state from June 30 to July 17 to visit a person attorneys say is unconnected with the case. Troconis is currently required to wear a GPS monitoring device and stay within the state of Connecticut.

The same motion also requests barring Fotis or any of his team from contacting Troconis, saying that Fotis' defense attorney has made comments to protect his client at the expense of Troconis.

Fotis’ attorneys have previously requested access to Troconis and permission for Fotis to speak with her and his children.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, last seen dropping her children off at school. According to public filings, she and Fotis were in the midst of a divorce and custody battle over the couple’s five children.

According to court documents, when Jennifer was reported missing and police went to search her home, they found what was determined to be blood. Investigators believe she was the victim of a “serious physical assault.” The case remains a missing persons case.

City surveillance cameras captured a man police said matched the appearance of Fotis throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared, according to court documents. A woman matching Troconis’ description was also seen in the video.

Investigators have spent the better part of the last month searching for clues related to Jennifer's disappearance at locations all over the state.

As the search for Jennifer continues, police have dedicated a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov, to the investigation. Police have also set up a tipline, 203-594-3544.