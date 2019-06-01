Woman Escapes Violent Rapist by Jumping Out Window: NYPD

A woman who was being raped and beaten in a Queens home escaped by jumping out a window, police said Saturday.

Now police are asking for help finding her alleged attacker.

Police said the victim was raped multiple times on Thursday in the man's house on 130 Avenue in the Laurelton neighborhood. She was also punched several times, causing at least one facial fracture.

She escaped, police said, by jumping out a window, then her attacker fled in a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate: JZEY32.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Hosang, 53. He's described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).