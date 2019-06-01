Woman Escapes Violent Rapist by Jumping Out Window: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Escapes Violent Rapist by Jumping Out Window: NYPD

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Escapes Violent Rapist by Jumping Out Window: NYPD
    NYPD
    Police released two images of Michael Hosang.

    A woman who was being raped and beaten in a Queens home escaped by jumping out a window, police said Saturday. 

    Now police are asking for help finding her alleged attacker. 

    Police said the victim was raped multiple times on Thursday in the man's house on 130 Avenue in the Laurelton neighborhood. She was also punched several times, causing at least one facial fracture.

    She escaped, police said, by jumping out a window, then her attacker fled in a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate: JZEY32. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

    Police identified the suspect as Michael Hosang, 53. He's described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us