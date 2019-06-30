Woman Drowns in Waters Off of Fire Island During Storm: Cops - NBC New York
Woman Drowns in Waters Off of Fire Island During Storm: Cops

Officers received a 911 call reporting a woman floating in the water near Seaview Marina around 3:40 p.m., Suffolk County police said

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from the waters off of Fire Island on Sunday, police said.

    Officers received a 911 call reporting a woman floating in the water near Seaview Marina around 3:40 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

    The person who called 911 paddled out into the water on a board and kept the woman afloat until the officers arrived, according to police.

    The woman was pulled onto a boat by the officers and taken to Marine Bureau headquarters at Timber Point, where she was pronounced dead.

    Police believe the woman drowned in rough waters as a storm passed through the area Sunday afternoon, but an investigation is ongoing.

    Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

