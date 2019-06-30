Woman Drowns in Waters Off of Fire Island During Storm: Cops

What to Know A woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from the waters off of Fire Island on Sunday, police said

fficers received a 911 call reporting a woman floating in the water near Seaview Marina around 3:40 p.m., Suffolk County police said

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 631-852-6392

Officers received a 911 call reporting a woman floating in the water near Seaview Marina around 3:40 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The person who called 911 paddled out into the water on a board and kept the woman afloat until the officers arrived, according to police.

The woman was pulled onto a boat by the officers and taken to Marine Bureau headquarters at Timber Point, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the woman drowned in rough waters as a storm passed through the area Sunday afternoon, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.