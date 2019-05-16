What to Know A Long Island woman accidentally ran over and killed a woman on the sidewalk as she backed out of her driveway Wednesday, police say

Sarwari Tabassum, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene on Arkansas Drive

A brake test showed the driver's vehicle was fine; no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

A 47-year-old woman accidentally ran over another woman on the sidewalk as she backed out of her Long Island driveway, killing her, authorities say.

Sarwari Tabassum, 62, was walking along when the driver backed over her on Arkansas Drive around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, police say. The driver immediately stopped and called police when she realized what happened, officials say.

Tabassum, of Valley Stream, died at the scene of trauma to her head.

A brake test showed the driver's vehicle was fine. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.