A New Jersey woman has been charged in connection with the death of at least one domestic cat that police say was intentionally run over in the last month.

Vasfije Cain, of Hopatcong, allegedly implicated herself in the killings of multiple felines in a bizarre social media post that read: "As he drives mom around and runs over 3 cats maybe people should keep there (stet) cats at there (stet) house and not on the street so proud of him Eliminating the cat population."

Cain was charged with hitting a domestic animal and failing to report. It's not clear if the young man seen in the social media post in the car with her was charged.

It also wasn't clear if Cain had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.