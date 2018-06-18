A police sergeant's tweet about a woman he stopped for driving too slowly over the weekend has gone viral, with more than 54,000 likes in less than 48 hours.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, who works for the Versailles District in southeast Indiana, shared a photo of the back of an SUV apparently taken from inside his vehicle.

Wheeles tweeted he stopped the vehicle earlier in the day, Saturday, for a left lane violation on I-65.

"The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane," Wheeles tweeted. "Again ... if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass."

He didn't tweet anything about a possible summons or driving violation.

Wheeles post got a number of comments from people across the country, with some asking him to come to Louisiana or Hawaii and lay down the driving law.

ICYMI: A photo shared by a New Jersey department went viral last week for its message about parking in front of fire hydrants.