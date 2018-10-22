Police are looking for the thief who dragged a woman by her purse as he snatched it on a street in Brooklyn earlier this month.

The man was captured on video following the 57-year-old woman from behind as she crossed Brighton 13 Street in Brighton Beach at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11. He then tried to snatch her purse from underneath her left arm, but when she held onto it, he dragged her to the ground and ripped the purse away from her, then fled.

The woman had cuts and scrapes to the elbows and knees, and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The purse contained $40 in cash and a cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.