Rana Novini reports. (Published 51 minutes ago)

A mom was driving with her 16-year-old daughter when they were cut off by another vehicle, causing the woman to lose control and crash, police said Sunday. The mom was killed and her daughter was hurt.

Michelle Muccio, 44, of the Bronx, was driving a GMC Envoy on the exit ramp of I-95 at Baychester Avenue late Saturday when she was cut off by another vehicle, which sped off, police said.

Mucco she lost control, hit an embankment and crashed, police said. She was partially ejected and died.

Her 16-year-old daughter was in stable condition with minor injuries at Jacobi Medical Center.

Police didn't yet have a description of the vehicle that cut them off. No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.