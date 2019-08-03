Woman Dies in Hamptons Tubing Accident: Police

A 65-year-old woman died on Saturday in a tubing accident in the Hamptons, police said.

The woman and a 13-year-old girl fell off a tube that was being pulled by a boat, Southampton police said.

The girl was pulled back on the boat, but the older woman wasn't able to, police said.

Police said it's possible she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious.

Emergency workers pulled the woman from the water and she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her name wasn't released pending notification of her family.