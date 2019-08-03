Woman Dies in Hamptons Tubing Accident: Police - NBC New York
Woman Dies in Hamptons Tubing Accident: Police

    A 65-year-old woman died on Saturday in a tubing accident in the Hamptons, police said. 

    The woman and a 13-year-old girl fell off a tube that was being pulled by a boat, Southampton police said. 

    The girl was pulled back on the boat, but the older woman wasn't able to, police said. 

    Police said it's possible she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious. 

    Emergency workers pulled the woman from the water and she was pronounced dead, police said. 

    Her name wasn't released pending notification of her family. 

