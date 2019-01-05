What to Know A woman died and a man suffered serious injuries — including a broken spine — after a car hit them as they crossed the street, police said

The two had just left Half Moon Restaurant and Bar in Long Beach when they were hit, according to police

It wasn't immediately clear if the 22-year-old driver was charged. An investigation is ongoing

A woman died and a man suffered serious injuries — including a broken spine — after a car hit them as they crossed the street, police said.

The 57-year-old woman and 60-year-old man had just left Half Moon Restaurant and Bar, on E. Park Avenue in Long Beach, and were crossing E. Park Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a 22-year-old man driving a Buick Century west on the avenue hit them, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition with several broken bones, a broken spine and a lacerated kidney, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was charged. An investigation is ongoing.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the woman who died.