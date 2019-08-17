Woman Dies After Man Accidentally Runs Her Over at Car Wash: NYPD - NBC New York
INTERACTIVE: 
Help Us Clear the Shelters Today!
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Dies After Man Accidentally Runs Her Over at Car Wash: NYPD

The man accidentally hit the gas while the car was in reverse, police said

Published 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Dies After Man Accidentally Runs Her Over at Car Wash: NYPD

    What to Know

    • A woman died after a man accidentally reversed his vehicle into her at a car wash, the NYPD said

    • The accident happened at a car wash on Eliot Avenue in Maspeth around noon on Saturday, according to police

    • Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or release the woman’s name

    A woman died after a man accidentally reversed his vehicle into her at a car wash, the NYPD said.

    The woman in her 50s was drying the back of her vehicle at a car wash on Eliot Avenue, near Fresh Pond Road, in Maspeth, around noon on Saturday when she and her partner, also in his 50s, realized the car was in reverse, police said.

    When the man jumped into the car to stop it, he accidentally hit the gas, running the woman over, according to police.

    The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Brooklyn Grange

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or release the woman’s name.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us