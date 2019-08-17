What to Know A woman died after a man accidentally reversed his vehicle into her at a car wash, the NYPD said

The accident happened at a car wash on Eliot Avenue in Maspeth around noon on Saturday, according to police

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or release the woman’s name

A woman died after a man accidentally reversed his vehicle into her at a car wash, the NYPD said.

The woman in her 50s was drying the back of her vehicle at a car wash on Eliot Avenue, near Fresh Pond Road, in Maspeth, around noon on Saturday when she and her partner, also in his 50s, realized the car was in reverse, police said.

When the man jumped into the car to stop it, he accidentally hit the gas, running the woman over, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident or release the woman’s name.

An investigation is ongoing.