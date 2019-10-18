What to Know A woman died after she drove her car into the Hudson River from a boat ramp in a Westchester County town, officials said

Cops went to the area just before 1 p.m. after receiving reports that a car went into the river at a park off Riverview Avenue in Cortlandt

The vehicle was found to have drifted from where it initially entered the water, under about 10 feet of water, according to officials

A woman died after she drove her car into the Hudson River from a boat ramp in a Westchester County town, officials said.

Police went to the area just before 1 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a car went into the river at a park off Riverview Avenue in Cortlandt, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Officers from the marine and aviation unit assisted in searching for the vehicle, with help from nearby fire department and state police. The vehicle was found to have drifted from where it initially entered the water, under about 10 feet of water, according to officials.

The body of the driver, a woman in her 30s, was recovered by divers. The car remained underwater, but officials say it will be taken out soon.

The woman has not been identified, and the county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.