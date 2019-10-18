Woman Dies After Car Goes Into Hudson River from Westchester Town - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Dies After Car Goes Into Hudson River from Westchester Town

Published 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Dies After Car Goes Into Hudson River from Westchester Town
    Westchester County Police

    What to Know

    • A woman died after she drove her car into the Hudson River from a boat ramp in a Westchester County town, officials said

    • Cops went to the area just before 1 p.m. after receiving reports that a car went into the river at a park off Riverview Avenue in Cortlandt

    • The vehicle was found to have drifted from where it initially entered the water, under about 10 feet of water, according to officials

    A woman died after she drove her car into the Hudson River from a boat ramp in a Westchester County town, officials said.

    Police went to the area just before 1 p.m. Friday after receiving reports that a car went into the river at a park off Riverview Avenue in Cortlandt, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

    Officers from the marine and aviation unit assisted in searching for the vehicle, with help from nearby fire department and state police. The vehicle was found to have drifted from where it initially entered the water, under about 10 feet of water, according to officials.

    The body of the driver, a woman in her 30s, was recovered by divers. The car remained underwater, but officials say it will be taken out soon.

    Top News Photos: All-Female Spacewalk Crew Makes 'Herstory'

    [NATL] Top News Photos: All-Female Spacewalk Crew Makes 'Herstory,' More
    NASA via AP

    The woman has not been identified, and the county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us